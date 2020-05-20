USD/MXN: Testing a key support at 23.25 – Credit Suisse

USD/MXN is seeing a key test of support from the lower end of its range at 23.25/22.84, analysts at Credit Suisse report.

Key quotes

“Even though the market is currently under pressure, the USD/MXN range still looks more like a bullish ‘triangle’ continuation pattern.”

“Above 25.79 is needed to add weight to the bullish view and complete the ‘triangle’ for a move to 26.26, ahead of 27.00, where we would expect to see fresh sellers at first.”

“Key support at 23.25/22.84 needs to hold to maintain the range. Below though would, in contrast, suggest a top has been completed to turn the medium-term risks back lower, with support seen at 22.15/04 next, then 21.30.”