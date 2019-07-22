USD/MXN Technical Analysis: On a consolidation range, awaiting definition

- The Mexican peso remains steady against the US Dollar as last week spike was followed by a retreat.
- USD/MXN was rejected from above 19.30 and pulled back, reinforzing the current range.
The USD/MXN is moving sideways in range within another wider range. The key support level is seen at the 18.90 zone. A break lower would break the lower limit of the range, targeting 2019 lows at 18.75.
On the upside, the immediate resistance is 19.10 (upper limit of the small range) and a consolidation on top would strengthen the US Dollar.
The critical area to the upside is 19.25/30: a daily close on top would signal an extension toward 19.50.
USD/MXN Daily Chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.072
|Today Daily Change
|0.0427
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|19.0293
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.0776
|Daily SMA50
|19.1623
|Daily SMA100
|19.1222
|Daily SMA200
|19.3811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.049
|Previous Daily Low
|18.9261
|Previous Weekly High
|19.125
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.9215
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8799
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.8932
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.0021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.9731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.9539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.8785
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.831
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.0769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.1244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.1998
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
EUR/USD ends Monday just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair finishes the first day of the week with a downward tone, as the greenback managed to extend its gains against most major rivals. Risk-related sentiment favors the greenback, while upcoming ECB’s monetary policy decision weighs on the common currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY remains in daily range below 108 following Kuroda comments
The USD/JPY pair is having a hard time finding direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways below the 108 mark.
Gold holds tight above $1,400 as market weighs up 25 and 50 basis point cut scenarios
Gold prices have entered the final hour of Wall Street's trade on Monday, around flat for the session at $1,427, having stuck to a tight $1,422 and $1,430 range for the day.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.