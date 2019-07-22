USD/MXN Technical Analysis: On a consolidation range, awaiting definition

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The Mexican peso remains steady against the US Dollar as last week spike was followed by a retreat. 
  • USD/MXN was rejected from above 19.30 and pulled back, reinforzing the current range. 

The USD/MXN is moving sideways in range within another wider range. The key support level is seen at the 18.90 zone. A break lower would break the lower limit of the range, targeting 2019 lows at 18.75.
On the upside, the immediate resistance is 19.10 (upper limit of the small range) and a consolidation on top would strengthen the US Dollar
The critical area to the upside is 19.25/30: a daily close on top would signal an extension toward 19.50. 

USD/MXN Daily Chart

USD/MXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.072
Today Daily Change 0.0427
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 19.0293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.0776
Daily SMA50 19.1623
Daily SMA100 19.1222
Daily SMA200 19.3811
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.049
Previous Daily Low 18.9261
Previous Weekly High 19.125
Previous Weekly Low 18.9215
Previous Monthly High 19.8799
Previous Monthly Low 18.8932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.0021
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.9731
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.9539
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.8785
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.831
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.0769
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1244
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.1998

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

