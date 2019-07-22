USD/MXN Technical Analysis: On a consolidation range, awaiting definition

The USD/MXN is moving sideways in range within another wider range. The key support level is seen at the 18.90 zone. A break lower would break the lower limit of the range, targeting 2019 lows at 18.75. On the upside, the immediate resistance is 19.10 (upper limit of the small range) and a consolidation on top would strengthen the US Dollar . The critical area to the upside is 19.25/30: a daily close on top would signal an extension toward 19.50.

