USD/MXN rises further to 24.61; Mexican peso is the worst-performing EM currency

- USD/MXN jumps to 24.61 and holds above 24.50 as MXN leads FX lower.
- Mexican Manufacturing PMI: Fastest output contraction for three months.
The USD/MXN has been rising constantly in the European session. Recently it spiked to 24.61, hitting the highest level in a week. As of writing, trades at 24.55, up 3.45% for the day.
The Mexican peso is the worst performer on Wednesday, it remains under pressure amid risk aversion. Domestic factors, the decline in crude oil prices, US restrictions and the fly to quality weighs on MXN.
Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he met with Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation and that they accepted the outcome of a vote to cancel a brewery being built north in Mexico. AMLO said the government will compensate the company. Regarding the impact from the coronavirus, AMLO warned again about no bailouts and no tax forgiveness, adding he needs collection for social programs.
Mexico: PMI drops sharply in March
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing Output Index dropped from 50.3 to 46.9 in March, the lowest reading in three months. The new orders component dropped at the sharpest rate in surrey’s history while business sentiment hit a record low.
“Mexican manufacturers recorded a fresh decline in output during March as demand tumbled amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. New orders fell at the quickest pace since data collection began in April 2011, prompting firms to accelerate staff cuts and reduce purchasing activity. Meanwhile, firms were pessimistic towards the 12-month business outlook for the first time on record”, the report mentioned.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the global economy in March and the picture was no different in the Mexican manufacturing sector. Marked declines in both production and new orders were accompanied by a sharp deterioration in vendor performance, making business conditions extremely difficult” mentioned Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit. He warned the fall in Mexican factory production in March, “though marked, was disproportionate to that seen in new orders and suggests we will see further output reduction as supply is pared back to match the dire demand environment."
Technica levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.5184
|Today Daily Change
|0.8099
|Today Daily Change %
|3.42
|Today daily open
|23.7085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.6152
|Daily SMA50
|20.36
|Daily SMA100
|19.7289
|Daily SMA200
|19.5553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.1598
|Previous Daily Low
|23.3423
|Previous Weekly High
|25.459
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.8617
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.8475
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.3139
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.9193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.4964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.1314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.5544
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.949
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
