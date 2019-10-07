USD/MXN rises after three-day slide, holds above 19.50

- Emerging-market currencies modestly lower versus US Dollar on Monday, despite higher equity prices.
- Mexican peso holds bullish tone versus Greenback but momentum eases.
The Mexican peso dropped against the US Dollar on Monday, after rising almost 2% over the previous three trading days. The USD/MXN pair rose to 19.59 during the American session reaching the highest intraday level and then pulled back.
As of writing it trades at 19.56, modestly higher for the day, ending a three-day streak of declines when it dropped from four-week highs at 19.86 to 19.48. The slide of the US Dollar across the board was the key driver behind the drop in USD/MXN. An increase in rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve weakened the dollar.
“A Fed rate cut by the end of October is widely expected by financial markets, despite the resilience of U.S. employment (73%). Separately, Fed Chairman Powell said the US economy is facing some risks, but in general terms it is in a good place, while he reiterated Fed’s commitment to keep the US expansion as long as possible,” explained BBVA analysts.
On Monday, emerging-market currencies failed to benefit from higher equity prices. Gains were modest ahead of the resumption of trade talks between high level US and Chinese officials.
USD/MXN Levels to watch
On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 19.60 followed by 19.67 (previous critical support) and 19.74. While on the downside, 19.45/50 is the key short-term support, a break lower could open the door for a slide toward 19.30.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5839
|Today Daily Change
|0.0685
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|19.5154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.5451
|Daily SMA50
|19.614
|Daily SMA100
|19.3845
|Daily SMA200
|19.2608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.6588
|Previous Daily Low
|19.4927
|Previous Weekly High
|19.8623
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.4927
|Previous Monthly High
|20.1651
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.3208
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.5562
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.5953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.4525
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.3895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.2864
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.6186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.7847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers lost ground amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading off the lows yet still shy of 1.10. German Factory Orders fell by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. Concerns about US-Sino trade relations weigh on market sentiment.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar
The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.
USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.