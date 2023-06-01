USD/MXN remains sideways below 17.70 as US Employment comes under spotlight

- USD/MXN is trading lackluster below 17.70 despite the USD index remaining extremely volatile.
- Clearance of US debt-ceiling bill in Congress has sent US Treasury yields on fire.
- The US ISM is set to report a seventh consecutive contraction in Manufacturing PMI.
The USD/MXN pair is displayed a sideways auction below 17.70 in the early European session. The asset is continuously trading lackluster despite immense volatility in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has extended its recovery move above the crucial resistance of 104.30 as one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its June monetary policy meeting is widely anticipated.
S&P500 futures are continuously adding gains from the Asian session as US debt-ceiling bill has hot clearance from Congress and fears of a default by the United States have been completely shrugged off. This has sent US Treasury yields on fire. The 10-year US treasury yields have climbed above 3.67%.
USD/MXN could turn volatile ahead as the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will report May’s Employment Change data. According to the consensus, the US economy added 170K jobs in May vs. April’s addition of 296K. A slowdown in the hiring process might ease some heat from labor market conditions, however, the fact that overall employment conditions are healthy cannot be ruled out. This will keep hopes of further policy-tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) extremely solid.
In addition to the US Employment data, ISM Manufacturing PMI will also remain in the limelight. As per the estimates, US ISM is set to report a seventh consecutive contraction in Manufacturing PMI. The economic data is seen landing at 47.0 and a figure below 50.0 is itself considered a contraction.
On the Mexican Peso front, investors will keep focusing on the Unemployment Rate, which will release on Friday. Mexico’s jobless rate (April) is seen higher at 2.7% vs. the prior release of 2.4%, which could be the consequence of higher interest rates by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Investors should note that Banxico has pushed interest rates to 11.25% in its battle against persistent inflation.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.6931
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|17.6872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.705
|Daily SMA50
|17.9491
|Daily SMA100
|18.2801
|Daily SMA200
|19.0097
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.7716
|Previous Daily Low
|17.6352
|Previous Weekly High
|17.9981
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.7195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.6873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.6244
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.5615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.4879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.7609
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.8345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.8974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0700 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0700, extending its sideways movement in early Europe. The US debt deal wins the House passage. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the EU inflation data and the US jobs data.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2450 amid a steady US Dollar, ADP eyed
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.2450 in the European morning, as the US Dollar looks to stabilize following the recent sell-off. Markets digest renewed dovish Fed expectations and US debt deal passage ahead of the top-tier US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold: $1,970, looming US employment clues prod XAU/USD bulls
Gold price teases bears after keeping the buyers hopeful in the last two days, retreating from the weekly top of late. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the market’s dicey conditions.
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
US ADP Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: First down, then up for US Dollar? Premium
With or without the debt-ceiling crisis, the US Dollar is on the rise – but every trend has a countertrend, and a double-feature release creates opportunities. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Thursday's release of two critical leading indicators is set to rock markets.