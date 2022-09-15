  • USD/MXN moving between 20.20 and 19.80 since mid-August.
  • Mexican peso fails to break 19.80, and reverses.
  • Stocks turn lower in Wall Street, supporting the dollar.

The USD/MXN is up on Thursday amid a stronger US dollar across the board. The pair is trading at 20.07, at the highest intraday level. Wall Street is turning from neutral to bearish, favoring the greenback.

On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 20.10 (Sep 8 and 13 high). A consolidation above could point to further gains and a test of the critical area between 20.17 and 20.20. A daily close above 20.20 would be a positive technical development suggesting more gains ahead, targeting the 20.45 area.

On the flip side, the first support stands at 19.95, but a more significant barrier is located at 19.90. The key area is 19.80 and a break lower would put USD/MXN on its way toward 19.70.

Eyes on the Fed

Following many US economic reports (jobless claims, retail sales, Philly Fed and industrial production) on Thursday and particularly the CPI on Tuesday, attention now sets on the FOMC meeting next week. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. Banxico is expected to follow on September 29.

USD/MXN daily chart

USDMXN

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.0497
Today Daily Change 0.1075
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 19.9422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0249
Daily SMA50 20.2453
Daily SMA100 20.1529
Daily SMA200 20.3075
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.0909
Previous Daily Low 19.9088
Previous Weekly High 20.1884
Previous Weekly Low 19.868
Previous Monthly High 20.8261
Previous Monthly Low 19.8019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.9784
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.0214
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.8704
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.7985
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.6882
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0525
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.1628
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.2346

 

 

