USD/MXN rebounds sharply from weekly lows toward 19.20 after Fed cut rates

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar strengthens after FOMC statement and Fed’s Chair Powell press conference. 
  • Mexican peso reverses sharply and turns negative versus USD,  outperforms other EM currencies. 

The USD/MXN was trading below 19.00, at the lowest level in twelve days and looking at the 18.90 critical support but reversed sharply and jumped to 19.19, hitting a 1-week high. From the top pulled back and it is hovering around 19.10, modestly higher for the day. 

The move higher was driven by a rally of the US Dollar across the board. The Federal Reserve cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points as expected. Two members dissented and voted for no cut. There was no explicit reference to providing further accommodation, neither from the statement nor Powell. In the statement, the Fed said it will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion while Chair Powell said the cut is a mid-cycle adjustment to policy.

Equity prices dropped after Powell’s remarks and the greenback jumped. Despite losing ground versus the US Dollar, the Mexican peso outperformed most of the EM currencies. Earlier today, it was reported the Mexican economy grew 0.1% rate during the second quarter, avoiding a technical recession. 

Technical levels

If the USD/MXN manages to hold on top of 19.10, the short-term bias would point to the upside. The next resistance is seen at 19.20 (last week high) and above attention would turn to the critical 19.30. A close above the last one would clear the way for a rally to 19.45/50. 

A failure above 19.10, would put USD/MXN back in the 19.00/19.10 range. Under 19.00, the next support lies at 18.90 that protects the 2019 low at 18.74. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.0986
Today Daily Change 0.0345
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 19.0641
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.0454
Daily SMA50 19.1561
Daily SMA100 19.0997
Daily SMA200 19.3805
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.092
Previous Daily Low 19.0185
Previous Weekly High 19.1947
Previous Weekly Low 18.9619
Previous Monthly High 19.8799
Previous Monthly Low 18.8932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.0639
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.0466
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0244
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9847
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9509
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.0979
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1317
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.1714

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

