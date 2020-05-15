USD/MXN rebounds, rising to 24.12 as Mexican peso loses strength

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican pesos loses strength after outperforming on Thursday.
  • USD/MXN finds support at 23.70/75, heads for a small weekly gain.

The USD/MXN is rising on Friday after posting losses on Thursday followed a 50bps rate cut from the Bank of Mexico. The pair was testing yesterday’s low around 23.75 and bounced to the upside during the American session, climbing back above 24.00.

The Bank of Mexico cut its benchmark interest rate to 5.5%, the lowest level in more than three years. The central bank left the door open to more rate cuts. Analysts see more action from Banxico to boost the economy and as inflation remains under control.

In the US, economic data showed a record decline in retail sales that hit the US dollar. The greenback weakened, erasing gains and over the last hours it stabilised across the board, helping the rebound of USD/MXN.

Technical outlook

The USD/MXN continues to move between 23.70 and 24.40, in a consolidation range. In the short-term, resistance levels might be seen at 24.15, followed by 24.30 and then comes the upper limit of the range. On the flip side, immediate support stands at 23.90 and then comes the lower bottom at 23.74/75 (May 12, 14 & 15 low).

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.995
Today Daily Change 0.1254
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 23.8696
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.226
Daily SMA50 23.7197
Daily SMA100 21.2997
Daily SMA200 20.3579
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.379
Previous Daily Low 23.752
Previous Weekly High 24.8895
Previous Weekly Low 23.5515
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.9916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.1395
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.6214
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.3732
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.9944
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.2484
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.6272
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.8754

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

