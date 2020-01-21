USD/MXN rebounds from multi-month lows and tests levels near 18.75

- USD/MXN makes important rebound, is the MXN’s rally over?
- Greenback rises against most emerging market currencies on Tuesday.
The USD/MXN pair is having the best performance in weeks, boosted by a rally of the greenback against most emerging market currencies and amid risk aversion.
Moving away from multi-month highs
On Monday, USD/MXN bottomed at 18.64 the lowest intraday level since September 2018 and then rebounded modestly. The 18.60/65 band is an important support that so far capped the decline of the pair.
The recovery of the US dollar gained momentum on Tuesday and it found resistance below 18.75, before pulling back to 18.69. As of writing, it is back near daily highs supported by a deterioration in market sentiment following the confirmation of the first US case of coronavirus. Now the virus has spread from China to at least four countries.
If the negative sentiment prevails and the US dollar holds its strength, USD/MXN could continue to recover. If the pair breaks above 18.75, the next level to watch is 18.85 (20-day moving average) followed by 19.00. While on the flip side, a decline back under 18.68 would expose the 18.60/65 support area.
More levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.7291
|Today Daily Change
|0.0622
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|18.6669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8522
|Daily SMA50
|19.1084
|Daily SMA100
|19.2498
|Daily SMA200
|19.2487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.7915
|Previous Daily Low
|18.6407
|Previous Weekly High
|18.8715
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6294
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.6983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.7339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.6079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.5489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.4571
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.7587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.8505
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.9095
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090
The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey.
AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion
The Aussie trades at around 0.6840 against the greenback, its lowest for this January. Risk aversion triggered by a virus outbreak in China dented the market’s mood.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.