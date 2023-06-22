USD/MXN Price Analysis: Sticks to modest intraday gains, not out of the woods yet

- USD/MXN regain positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacks any follow-through.
- The overnight failure near the descending channel hurdle favours bearish traders.
- A move beyond the 200-period on H4 is needed to negate the negative outlook.
The USD/MXN pair attracts some buying on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's retracement slide from over a one-week high, around the 17.2575 area. Spot prices trade with a mild positive bias just below the 17.15 level through the early part of the European session, albeit seems to lack follow-through.
From a technical perspective, the overnight failure near a hurdle marked by the top end of a descending channel, extending from the 18.00, or the May swing high, warrants caution for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and have also recovered from the overbought zone. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the descending channel resistance, currently around the 17.2320-17.2325 area, before confirming that the USD/MXN pair has formed a near-term bottom.
The subsequent move-up has the potential to lift spot prices to the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle near the 17.3200 area. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a meaningful near-term recovery towards the 17.4265-17.4270 area en route to the 17.5020-17.5025 region and the next relevant resistance around the 17.6000 level.
On the flip side, the 17.0560-17.0555 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the multi-year low, around the 17.0245-17.0240 area. This is followed by the 17.00 psychological mark and the descending trend-channel support, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The USD/MXN pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 16.60-16.55 zone before dropping to the November 2015 swing low, around the 16.35 region.
USD./MXN 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.139
|Today Daily Change
|0.0200
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|17.119
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.3815
|Daily SMA50
|17.6709
|Daily SMA100
|18.0521
|Daily SMA200
|18.8047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2576
|Previous Daily Low
|17.106
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3353
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0243
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1639
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1997
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9127
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
