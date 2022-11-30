- Mexican peso among worst performers on Wednesday.
- USD/MXN reverses sharply to the 20-day SMA.
- Volatility to remain elevated amid market events and current price levels.
The USD/MXN is rising sharply on Wednesday, having the biggest daily gain in months after posting on Tuesday the lowest daily close since February 2020. The US Dollar is strengthening ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speech while the Mexican Peso is the worst among the most traded currencies in the world.
On Tuesday, the USD/MXN bottomed at 19.03 and then started to rise. After a correction during the Asia session, the pair resumed the upside even at a fastest pace. It peaked at 19.45 and remains near the top with the bullish tone intact.
The sharp reversal sent the US Dollar to the 20-day Simple Moving Average that stands at 19.43. A consolidation above would likely open the doors for a test of the next resistance area at 19.60. Although at 19.52 an interment resistance is seen.
The technical outlook has deteriorated significantly for the Mexican Peso. Technical indicators such as Momentum and RSI, at the moment, point north favoring further gains. A slide back under 19.25/30 could change the outlook exposing again the 19.00/05 support area.
USDMXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.3676
|Today Daily Change
|0.1333
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|19.2343
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.4366
|Daily SMA50
|19.7895
|Daily SMA100
|19.9919
|Daily SMA200
|20.0982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.3235
|Previous Daily Low
|19.0402
|Previous Weekly High
|19.5924
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|20.177
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1484
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.2153
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.0752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.916
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.7918
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.3585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.4827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.6418
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
