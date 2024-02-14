USD/MXN Price Analysis: Retreats to near 17.16 before immediate support at seven-day EMA

  • USD/MXN could find immediate support at the seven-day EMA at 17.13 followed by the weekly low at 17.04.
  • Technical analysis suggests a confirmation of the bullish sentiment towards an upward trend.
  • The key resistance appears around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 17.18 followed by the major support at 17.50 level.

USD/MXN snaps the recent gains and edges lower to near 17.16 during the European hours on Wednesday. The immediate support appears at the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 17.13 level.

A break below the latter could put pressure on the USD/MXN pair to navigate the major support region around the weekly low at 17.04 aligned with the major level and February’s low at 17.00 level.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements is positioned above the 50 mark, indicating the bullish momentum for the USD/MXN pair.

Additionally, Additionally, the lagging indicator “Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)” lies above the centerline and the signal line, which suggests a confirmation of a bullish sentiment towards an upward trend.

On the upside, the USD/MXN pair could find the immediate resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 17.18 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 17.43, in conjunction with the major support at the 17.50 level. A breakthrough above the major barrier could lead the USD/MXN pair to explore the area around the 17.60 level.

USD/MXN: Daily Chart

USD/MXN: additional technical levels

Overview
Today last price 17.1638
Today Daily Change -0.0330
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 17.1968
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1561
Daily SMA50 17.1085
Daily SMA100 17.4048
Daily SMA200 17.297
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.2288
Previous Daily Low 17.0509
Previous Weekly High 17.2807
Previous Weekly Low 17.0078
Previous Monthly High 17.3871
Previous Monthly Low 16.7842
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1609
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1189
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0889
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.981
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.911
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.2668
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.3368
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.4447

 

 

