USD/MXN Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 18.16

- USD/MXN struggles to extend two-day rebound from multi-month low, sidelined of late.
- Failure to cross 50-EMA, one-month-old falling trend line recalls bears.
- One-week-long horizontal support area can restrict immediate downside.
USD/MXN retreats from intraday high, snapping a two-day uptrend, as it drops to 18.10 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair fades the early-week rebound from the lowest levels since April 2018.
USD/MXN rose the most in more than a month the previous day on crossing the one-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 18.03-07. The recovery moves also surpass a downward-sloping trend line from February 06.
However, failure to cross a convergence of the one-month-long descending resistance line and 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 18.15-16 by the press time, recalled the USD/MXN bears.
Even so, the previous support line from early February, around 18.10 restricts the quote’s immediate downside ahead of the resistance-turned-support zone near 18.07-03.
Following that, the 18.00 round figure could prod the USD/MXN bears before directing them to the recently flashed multi-month low of 17.94.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 18.15-16 resistance confluence becomes necessary for the USD/MXN bulls to take entries.
Though, the Mexican Peso pair buyers remain off the table unless witnessing a clear upside break of the one-month-old horizontal resistance, around 18.50.
Overall, USD/MXN is likely to remain depressed even as the buyers managed to keep the reins in the last two days.
USD/MXN: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.1163
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|18.116
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.3969
|Daily SMA50
|18.7578
|Daily SMA100
|19.1758
|Daily SMA200
|19.666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.1793
|Previous Daily Low
|17.9686
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4235
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9541
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.0988
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.0491
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9966
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.8772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.7858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.2074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.4181
