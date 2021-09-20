USD/MXN Price Analysis: Rally finds resistance at 20.20, Mexican peso at lowest in three weeks

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN break above 20.00 and soars to 20.20.
  • Mexican peso remains under pressure in the short term.
  • The technical outlook now favors the upside in USD/MXN. 

Risk aversion and a rally of the US dollar ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday boosted the USD/MXN. The breakout above 20.00 added more fuel to the rally. The Mexican peso is among the worst performers on Monday.

The cross reached at 20.20 the highest level since late August. The 20.20/25 band now is the key resistance and a break higher should clear the way to more gains, targeting the August top at 20.45. Price is back above the 20, 100 and 200-day simple moving average. The road north has many resistance levels unit 20.65.

Technical indicators now point to the upside in USD/MXN after the price broke a multi-day range. A slide back under 20.00 would negate the bullish short-term outlook. Below support levels might be seen at 19.97 and then the September low around 19.85.

USD/MXN daily chart 

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.1643
Today Daily Change 0.1421
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 20.0222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0319
Daily SMA50 20.0131
Daily SMA100 20.0013
Daily SMA200 20.1138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.0327
Previous Daily Low 19.9061
Previous Weekly High 20.0327
Previous Weekly Low 19.8429
Previous Monthly High 20.4572
Previous Monthly Low 19.8037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.9844
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.9545
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.9413
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.8604
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.8148
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0679
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.1136
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.1945

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

