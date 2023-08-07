USD/MXN Price Analysis: Peso stretches recovery from 17.40 key level as US/Mexico inflation data loom

  • USD/MXN holds lower ground near intraday bottom, defends previous day’s U-turn from support-turned-resistance.
  • Clear break below 50-DMA keeps Mexican Peso buyers hopeful.
  • US CPI, Mexico Core Inflation for July eyed for clear directions.

USD/MXN bears keep the reins at the intraday low of around 17.04 during early Monday, keeping the previous day’s U-turn from the support-turned-resistance stretched from mid-May.

Adding strength to the downside bias about the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair is the quote’s clear downside break of the 50-DMA, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the inflation from Mexico and the US for July.

Even so, the bullish MACD signals and one-month-old horizontal support around the 17.00 round figure prods USD/MXN bears before giving them control.

In that case, 16.70 and the multi-month low marked in July around 16.60 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, the 50-DMA level of around 17.10 guards the immediate recovery of the USD/MXN pair ahead of the aforementioned support-turned-resistance, close to 17.38-40.

It should be noted that the Mexican Peso sellers remain off guard unless breaking the 100-DMA surrounding 17.55.

Above, the US and Mexican inflation data for July will be crucial to watch as the USD/MXN resumes the original downtrend. Should the scheduled data justify dovish concerns about the Fed and/or hopes of another rate hike from Banxico, the quote won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly low marked in July around 16.62.

USD/MXN: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.0575
Today Daily Change -0.0325
Today Daily Change % -0.19%
Today daily open 17.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.8961
Daily SMA50 17.1098
Daily SMA100 17.5603
Daily SMA200 18.3153
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.4274
Previous Daily Low 17.009
Previous Weekly High 17.4274
Previous Weekly Low 16.6694
Previous Monthly High 17.3957
Previous Monthly Low 16.6258
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1688
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.2675
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.9235
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.757
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.5051
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.3419
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.5938
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.7603

 

 

