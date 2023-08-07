USD/MXN Price Analysis: Peso stretches recovery from 17.40 key level as US/Mexico inflation data loom

- USD/MXN holds lower ground near intraday bottom, defends previous day’s U-turn from support-turned-resistance.
- Clear break below 50-DMA keeps Mexican Peso buyers hopeful.
- US CPI, Mexico Core Inflation for July eyed for clear directions.
USD/MXN bears keep the reins at the intraday low of around 17.04 during early Monday, keeping the previous day’s U-turn from the support-turned-resistance stretched from mid-May.
Adding strength to the downside bias about the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair is the quote’s clear downside break of the 50-DMA, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the inflation from Mexico and the US for July.
Even so, the bullish MACD signals and one-month-old horizontal support around the 17.00 round figure prods USD/MXN bears before giving them control.
In that case, 16.70 and the multi-month low marked in July around 16.60 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, the 50-DMA level of around 17.10 guards the immediate recovery of the USD/MXN pair ahead of the aforementioned support-turned-resistance, close to 17.38-40.
It should be noted that the Mexican Peso sellers remain off guard unless breaking the 100-DMA surrounding 17.55.
Above, the US and Mexican inflation data for July will be crucial to watch as the USD/MXN resumes the original downtrend. Should the scheduled data justify dovish concerns about the Fed and/or hopes of another rate hike from Banxico, the quote won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly low marked in July around 16.62.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0575
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0325
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|17.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.8961
|Daily SMA50
|17.1098
|Daily SMA100
|17.5603
|Daily SMA200
|18.3153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.4274
|Previous Daily Low
|17.009
|Previous Weekly High
|17.4274
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6694
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.2675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9235
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.757
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.5938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.7603
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
