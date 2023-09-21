USD/MXN Price Analysis: Pair extends gains around 17.1340, aligns to seven-day EMA

By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN trades higher on the back of the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates trajectory.
  • MACD indicates that recent strength may perish.
  • 17.0000 psychological level lined up with the weekly low emerges as the key support.

USD/MXN continues to gain on the second successive day, trading higher around 17.1340 during the Asian session on Thursday. As anticipated, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) opted to keep the existing benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5% during the meeting held on Wednesday.

Fed projected an additional rate hike in 2023, which reinforces the strength of the USD/MXN pair. Moreover, in its monetary policy statement, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has revealed its expectation for slightly elevated inflation compared to its previous forecasts.

The immediate support for the USD/MXN pair appears around the 17.0000 psychological level lined up with the weekly low at 16.9985.

A break below the latter could help the pair to navigate the region around the 16.9000 psychological level.

On the upside, the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.1394 emerges as the immediate barrier, following the 17.1500 psychological level.

A firm break above the level could inspire the USD/MXN bulls to explore the region around the 17.1600 level aligned to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at the 17.1626 level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains above the centerline, but it exhibits a pattern of divergence beneath the signal line. This pattern indicates that the recent strength in the USD/MXN pair may perish.

However, the pair’s momentum is neutral as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies on the 50 level.

USD/MXN: Daily Chart

USD/MXN: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.1328
Today Daily Change 0.0405
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 17.0923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1281
Daily SMA50 17.0213
Daily SMA100 17.2079
Daily SMA200 17.9176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.1
Previous Daily Low 16.9982
Previous Weekly High 17.5959
Previous Weekly Low 17.0504
Previous Monthly High 17.4274
Previous Monthly Low 16.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.0611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.0371
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.027
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.9618
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.9253
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1288
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.1652
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.2305

 

 

