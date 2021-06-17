USD/MXN Price Analysis: More gains limited while under 20.55

The daily RSI is approaching the 70 area, suggesting some consolidation ahead before another potential leg higher. The USD/MXN could trade between the 100-day moving average at 20.25 and 20.55. A slide below 19.95 would negate any upside bias, favoring more losses ahead.

The outlook now points to the upside, but the rally in USD/MXN calls for some precaution. While under 20.50, the odds of more gains seem limited. A close above the mentioned level would expose the next resistance seen at 20.60, followed by 20.80/85.

The USD/MXN peaked on Thursday at 20.62, the highest intraday level since late March. It then pulled back amid lower US yields and despite risk aversion. The pair dropped back under 20.50, and it is hovering around 20.35, marginally lower for the day about to post the first negative close since last Thursday.

