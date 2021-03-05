USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso under pressure amid risk aversion, eyes 21.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso under pressure amid risk aversion across financial markets.
  • USD/MXN breaks 21.00 area, reaffirms bullish outlook.

The USD/MXN broke above 21.00 and rose further. It peaked at 21.41 before pulling back to the 21.25 area. The rally reinforced the bullish outlook. Currently, it is hovering around a technical area, and a close above 21.30 would suggest the momentum remains firm, even despite overbought readings.

The move off highs suggests the possibility of some consolidation before another move. With sharp moves in Wall Street, the week might not be over. Also, the US dollar's profit-taking correction is not looking favorable to go on at the moment.

Above 21.35, the USD/MXN could head toward the next target that is seen at 21.50. The area 21.45/50 is a relevant resistance that could limit more gain, favouring some correction. If the move higher continues, there is not much protection toward 22.00; an interim resistance is seen around 21.75.

On the flip side, a correction might find support at 21.10 and then 21.00. A relevant level continues to be 20.60: a decline below would alleviate the bearish pressure.

USD/MXN daily chart 

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.2676
Today Daily Change 0.1417
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 21.1259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.4133
Daily SMA50 20.1468
Daily SMA100 20.2752
Daily SMA200 21.1705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.1708
Previous Daily Low 20.7585
Previous Weekly High 21.0483
Previous Weekly Low 20.3502
Previous Monthly High 21.0483
Previous Monthly Low 19.8822
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.0133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.916
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.866
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.6061
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.4538
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.2783
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.4306
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.6905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

