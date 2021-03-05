USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso under pressure amid risk aversion, eyes 21.50

- Mexican peso under pressure amid risk aversion across financial markets.
- USD/MXN breaks 21.00 area, reaffirms bullish outlook.
The USD/MXN broke above 21.00 and rose further. It peaked at 21.41 before pulling back to the 21.25 area. The rally reinforced the bullish outlook. Currently, it is hovering around a technical area, and a close above 21.30 would suggest the momentum remains firm, even despite overbought readings.
The move off highs suggests the possibility of some consolidation before another move. With sharp moves in Wall Street, the week might not be over. Also, the US dollar's profit-taking correction is not looking favorable to go on at the moment.
Above 21.35, the USD/MXN could head toward the next target that is seen at 21.50. The area 21.45/50 is a relevant resistance that could limit more gain, favouring some correction. If the move higher continues, there is not much protection toward 22.00; an interim resistance is seen around 21.75.
On the flip side, a correction might find support at 21.10 and then 21.00. A relevant level continues to be 20.60: a decline below would alleviate the bearish pressure.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.2676
|Today Daily Change
|0.1417
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|21.1259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.4133
|Daily SMA50
|20.1468
|Daily SMA100
|20.2752
|Daily SMA200
|21.1705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.1708
|Previous Daily Low
|20.7585
|Previous Weekly High
|21.0483
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.3502
|Previous Monthly High
|21.0483
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.0133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.6061
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.4538
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.2783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.4306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.6905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
