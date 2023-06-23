USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso sellers justify Banxico inaction to poke 17.20 resistance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN eyes the first weekly gain in five on Mexican central bank’s status quo.
  • Banxico keeps benchmark rates unchanged at 11.25%, as expected.
  • Sustained trading beyond 17.15 support confluence keeps USD/MXN buyers hopeful.
  • Mexican Peso sellers need validation from one-month-old falling resistance line and US PMIs.

USD/MXN picks up bids to refresh its intraday high near 17.18 as it stays on the way to reversing the mid-week losses amid early Friday. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) justifies Banxico’s inaction, as well as the broad US Dollar strength, ahead of the preliminary readings of the US S&P Global PMIs for June.

On Thursday, the central bank of Mexico, namely the Banxico, left its benchmark rate unchanged at 11.25% while matching the market forecasts. The same joined hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the broad rush towards the US Dollar to push back the Mexican Peso buyers who returned to the home on Wednesday.

That said, the USD/MXN pair’s successful break of the 17.15 level comprising the 50-SMA, a one-week-old rising trend line and a downward-sloping previous resistance line from May 23 keeps the buyers hopeful. Adding strength to the upside bias is the RSI (14) line which is above 50.00 but not overbought.

With this, the Mexican Peso pair jostles with a one-month-old falling trend line resistance, around 17.20 by the press time.

In a case where the USD/MXN manages to cross the 17.20 hurdle, which is more likely, the 100-SMA can challenge the pair buyers around 17.30.

On the contrary, a downside break of the 17.15 support confluence will quickly drag the Mexican Peso pair to the monthly bottom surrounding 17.00, which is also the lowest level since December 2015.

USD/MXN: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.1826
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.00%
Today daily open 17.1832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.3479
Daily SMA50 17.6543
Daily SMA100 18.0374
Daily SMA200 18.7903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.2092
Previous Daily Low 17.1128
Previous Weekly High 17.3353
Previous Weekly Low 17.0243
Previous Monthly High 18.078
Previous Monthly Low 17.4203
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1724
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1496
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.1276
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.072
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.0312
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.2239
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.2647
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.3203

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

