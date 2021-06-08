USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso remains strong, could test 19.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN falls for the third consecutive day, still above the 19.75 critical support.
  • Outlook points to further gains for the MXN, under 19.70 likely to drop toward 19.50.

The USD/MXN remains under pressure amid a stronger Mexican peso following mid-term elections in Mexico. The pair drops for the third day in a row and continues to pressure the 19.70/75 area.

A daily close clearly below 19.75 would favor further losses targeting potentially the area around 19.50 with an intermediate support seen at 19.65. Technical indicators also favor the downside and also short-term moving averages.

A recovery above 19.85 would alleviate the bearish momentum. Still, a recovery above 20.00 is needed to negate the current negative tone for USD/MXN. Further to the upside is 20.25, a key resistance: a daily close above would favor more gains.

USDMXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.7545
Today Daily Change -0.0510
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 19.8055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.9308
Daily SMA50 20.0304
Daily SMA100 20.2407
Daily SMA200 20.4708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.9699
Previous Daily Low 19.7362
Previous Weekly High 20.2139
Previous Weekly Low 19.8446
Previous Monthly High 20.3286
Previous Monthly Low 19.7191
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.8255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.8806
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.7045
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.6035
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.4708
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.9382
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0709
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.1719

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

