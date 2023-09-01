USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso rebound needs validation from 16.87 and US NFP

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN pares the biggest daily gain in a month but lacks downside momentum of late.
  • Clear upside break of triangle, sustained trading beyond the key SMA confluence favors Mexican Peso sellers.
  • Overbought RSI prods USD/MXN buyers ahead of US NFP.

USD/MXN takes offers to refreshe intraday bottom surrounding 16.98, after reversing from the weekly top, as markets brace for the key US employment report for August on Friday.

USD/MXN rallied the most in a month while refreshing the weekly top on Thursday after it crossed the top line of a five-week-old symmetrical triangle. The bullish breakout also gained support from the MACD signals to renew the multi-day top. However, the nearly overbought RSI and the pre-data positioning seem to weigh on the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair of late.

Even so, a convergence of the 100-SMA and 200-SMA, around 16.94–93, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/MXN sellers.

Following that, the stated triangle’s top line surrounding 16.87 will be in the spotlight.

Should the USD/MXN bears keep the reins past 16.87, the odds of witnessing a fall toward the rising support line stretched from late July, near 16.70, can’t be ruled out.

On the contrary, the USD/MXN pair’s recovery needs to refresh the weekly top, currently around 17.11, to convince the buyers.

Even so, the mid-August swing high of 17.20 and the previous monthly peak surrounding 17.42 could test the Mexican Peso (MXN) sellers before giving them control.

USD/MXN: Four-hour chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 16.9972
Today Daily Change -0.0463
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 17.0435
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.9812
Daily SMA50 16.9738
Daily SMA100 17.314
Daily SMA200 18.076
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.115
Previous Daily Low 16.7087
Previous Weekly High 17.08
Previous Weekly Low 16.7366
Previous Monthly High 17.4274
Previous Monthly Low 16.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.9598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.8639
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.7964
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.5494
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.3901
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.2028
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.3621
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.6092

 

 

