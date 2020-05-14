USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso consolidates Banxico-led gains below 24.00

  • USD/MXN bounces off three-day low, remains below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Banxico announced 50 basis points of the interest rate cut to 5.5%, as expected.
  • Monthly support line on sellers’ radar, a seven-day-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.

USD/MXN retraces the Banxico-led drop to 23.86 during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote remains below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 26 to April 06 upside.

That said, sellers currently target an ascending trend line from April 12, at 23.60, ahead of probing the monthly low near 23.55.

Should bears manage to ignore RSI conditions post-23.55, April month bottom near 23.28 and 23.00 round-figure may become their favorites.

On the upside, a clear break of 24.00 mark, near 61.8 Fibonacci retracements, can trigger the pair’s recovery moves towards a descending resistance line from May 06, at 24.38 now.

Further, the pair’s sustained run-up beyond 24.38 enables it to challenge the monthly top near 24.98 and late-April peak surrounding 25.30.

USD/MXN four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.8694
Today Daily Change -0.3350
Today Daily Change % -1.38%
Today daily open 24.2044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.2341
Daily SMA50 23.6392
Daily SMA100 21.2504
Daily SMA200 20.3356
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.3928
Previous Daily Low 24.0069
Previous Weekly High 24.8895
Previous Weekly Low 23.5515
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.1543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.2454
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0099
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.8154
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.624
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.3959
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.5874
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.7819

 

 

