USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso buyers lurk around 19.10

- USD/MXN struggles for clear directions after posting one more failure to cross 100-DMA, 5.5-month-old resistance line.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond two-month-long horizontal support keep buyers hopeful.
- Descending resistance line from July 2022, 200-DMA act as additional upside filters to prod the Mexican Peso pair buyers.
USD/MXN seesaws around 18.95, mildly offered during early Thursday, after posting another failure to cross the 19.10 resistance confluence the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the risk-off mood propelled Mexican Peso (MXN) pair the previous day but failed to cross the convergence of the 100-DMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from late September 2022, around 19.10 at the latest.
The corrective pullback, however, remains elusive amid the bullish MACD signals. Also likely to challenge the USD/MXN bears is a two-month-old horizontal support area around 18.50-55.
In a case where the quote drops below 18.50, the 18.00 round figure could test the bears before directing them to the multi-month low marked earlier in March around 17.90.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 19.10 hurdle isn’t an open invitation to the USD/MXN bulls as a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-July 2022, around 19.48, precedes the 200-DMA level of 19.63 to challenge the upside momentum.
Even if the USD/MXN buyers manage to keep the reins beyond 19.63, the late 2022 peak surrounding 19.90 and the 20.00 psychological magnet could test the pair’s further advances.
Overall, USD/MXN is likely to pare some of the latest gains but the bears are far from taking control.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.9443
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0189
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|18.9632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.3584
|Daily SMA50
|18.6508
|Daily SMA100
|19.0904
|Daily SMA200
|19.6348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.0902
|Previous Daily Low
|18.584
|Previous Weekly High
|18.5957
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.8977
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.8968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.7774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.1742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.3852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.6803
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
