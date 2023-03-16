USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso buyers lurk around 19.10

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN struggles for clear directions after posting one more failure to cross 100-DMA, 5.5-month-old resistance line.
  • Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond two-month-long horizontal support keep buyers hopeful.
  • Descending resistance line from July 2022, 200-DMA act as additional upside filters to prod the Mexican Peso pair buyers.

USD/MXN seesaws around 18.95, mildly offered during early Thursday, after posting another failure to cross the 19.10 resistance confluence the previous day.

It’s worth noting that the risk-off mood propelled Mexican Peso (MXN) pair the previous day but failed to cross the convergence of the 100-DMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from late September 2022, around 19.10 at the latest.

The corrective pullback, however, remains elusive amid the bullish MACD signals. Also likely to challenge the USD/MXN bears is a two-month-old horizontal support area around 18.50-55.

In a case where the quote drops below 18.50, the 18.00 round figure could test the bears before directing them to the multi-month low marked earlier in March around 17.90.

Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 19.10 hurdle isn’t an open invitation to the USD/MXN bulls as a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-July 2022, around 19.48, precedes the 200-DMA level of 19.63 to challenge the upside momentum.

Even if the USD/MXN buyers manage to keep the reins beyond 19.63, the late 2022 peak surrounding 19.90 and the 20.00 psychological magnet could test the pair’s further advances.

Overall, USD/MXN is likely to pare some of the latest gains but the bears are far from taking control.

USD/MXN: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 18.9443
Today Daily Change -0.0189
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 18.9632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.3584
Daily SMA50 18.6508
Daily SMA100 19.0904
Daily SMA200 19.6348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.0902
Previous Daily Low 18.584
Previous Weekly High 18.5957
Previous Weekly Low 17.8977
Previous Monthly High 19.2901
Previous Monthly Low 18.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.8968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.7774
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.6681
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.373
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.162
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.1742
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.3852
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.6803

 

 

