- The Mexican peso rises for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday versus the US dollar.
- USD/MXN is approaching oversold readings but has no significant signs of consolidation.
- Bearish bias prevails, a daily close under 19.80 is likely to trigger more losses.
The USD/MXN moved further to the downside on Tuesday and hit weekly lows at 19.77 before rising back above 19.80. A daily close below should point to further weakness in the pair.
The RSI Index in is oversold territory in the four-hour chart. In the daily chart, however, the index still shows some room for further losses before reaching 70. The Mexican peso needs to make a clear break from the 19.80 area.
The next strong support area might be seen at 19.70, followed by 19.60. The area at 19.50/55 should cap the downside if reached in the next sessions, favouring a rebound, initially to 19.70.
On the upside, at 19.97/20.00 is the immediate resistance. Above the next level stands at 20.10 (20-day Simple Moving Average). A recovery above 20.20 should negate the bearish bias in the short term, adding support to the US dollar for a more significant recovery.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.8452
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0967
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|19.9419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.1579
|Daily SMA50
|20.4317
|Daily SMA100
|20.6187
|Daily SMA200
|20.4205
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.127
|Previous Daily Low
|19.8983
|Previous Weekly High
|20.1948
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.7269
|Previous Monthly High
|21.4682
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.8175
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.9857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.0396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.8511
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.7604
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.6224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.2178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.3085
