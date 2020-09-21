USD/MXN Price Analysis: Jumps to test 20-SMA as Mexican peso losses strength

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso drops sharply versus the US dollar on risk aversion.
  • USD/MXN short-term bias starts to point to the upside.

The USD/MXN is rising for the second consecutive day on Monday and reach 21.59, the highest levels since September 9. It is trading at 21.45, slightly below the 20-day moving average that stands at 21.52.

A daily close above 21.65/70 would negate the current short-term bearish bias, favouring a consolidation. The next resistance is seen at 21.80/85 (horizontal level and downtrend line from April high) followed by 22.25.

The Mexican peso needs to hold below 21.40/45 in order to keep the negative pressure under control 21.15/20 is the immediate support level to consider; below another test of 21.00 seems likely.

USD/MXN 4-hour chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.5049
Today Daily Change 0.3673
Today Daily Change % 1.74
Today daily open 21.1376
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.5506
Daily SMA50 22.0019
Daily SMA100 22.3991
Daily SMA200 21.6196
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.146
Previous Daily Low 20.8444
Previous Weekly High 21.2988
Previous Weekly Low 20.8444
Previous Monthly High 22.9106
Previous Monthly Low 21.7322
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.0308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.9596
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.9393
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.7411
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6378
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.2409
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.3442
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.5425

 

 

EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows

EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows

Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of  new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800

The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows

XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows

Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session.

Gold News

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600

Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs. 

Read more

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%

Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.

Oil News

