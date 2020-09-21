USD/MXN Price Analysis: Jumps to test 20-SMA as Mexican peso losses strength

- Mexican peso drops sharply versus the US dollar on risk aversion.
- USD/MXN short-term bias starts to point to the upside.
The USD/MXN is rising for the second consecutive day on Monday and reach 21.59, the highest levels since September 9. It is trading at 21.45, slightly below the 20-day moving average that stands at 21.52.
A daily close above 21.65/70 would negate the current short-term bearish bias, favouring a consolidation. The next resistance is seen at 21.80/85 (horizontal level and downtrend line from April high) followed by 22.25.
The Mexican peso needs to hold below 21.40/45 in order to keep the negative pressure under control 21.15/20 is the immediate support level to consider; below another test of 21.00 seems likely.
USD/MXN 4-hour chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.5049
|Today Daily Change
|0.3673
|Today Daily Change %
|1.74
|Today daily open
|21.1376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.5506
|Daily SMA50
|22.0019
|Daily SMA100
|22.3991
|Daily SMA200
|21.6196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.146
|Previous Daily Low
|20.8444
|Previous Weekly High
|21.2988
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.8444
|Previous Monthly High
|22.9106
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.7322
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.0308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.9596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.9393
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.7411
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.2409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.3442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.5425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
