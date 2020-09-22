USD/MXN Price Analysis: Daily chart points to further gains, could test 22.00

- Mexican peso for the third consecutive day versus the US dollar, off monthly highs.
- USD/MXN starting to look overbought in the very short-term but bullish on the daily chart.
The USD/MXN continues to move higher. It resumed the upside after making a pullback to the 21.30 area. It is trading above 21.60 at the highest in two weeks. While the 4-hour chart is starting to show technical indicators at overbought levels (not yet signs of a correction or consolidation) the daily chart is looking more bullish every session.
If the upside continues, USD/MXN will face a strong resistance area between 21.70 and 21.90, where the 20-day moving average is seen, and also a horizontal resistance and downtrend lines. A consolidation above 22.00 would clear the way to more gains. The 50-SMA at 21.98 is a potential target of the current rally.
A failure at current levels should alleviate the bullish pressure of the pair. While a decline back below 21.30 would be a positive development for the Mexican peso.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.5848
|Today Daily Change
|0.2355
|Today Daily Change %
|1.10
|Today daily open
|21.3493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.5183
|Daily SMA50
|21.9737
|Daily SMA100
|22.3718
|Daily SMA200
|21.6317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.591
|Previous Daily Low
|21.0462
|Previous Weekly High
|21.2988
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.8444
|Previous Monthly High
|22.9106
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.7322
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.3829
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.2543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.7841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.5219
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.6115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.8736
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.1562
