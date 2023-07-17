USD/MXN Price Analysis: Consolidates its recent slide to multi-year low, hovers around 16.75

- USD/MXN remains confined in a narrow trading band near its lowest level since December 2015.
- The formation of a descending channel points to a well-established downtrend and favours bears.
- A sustained strength beyond the 17.30-40 confluence is needed to negate the negative outlook.
The USD/MXN pair oscillates in a narrow range around the 16.75 region through the Asian session on Monday and consolidates its recent losses to the lowest level since December 2015.
From a technical perspective, the decline witnessed over the past four months or so has been along a downward-sloping channel, which points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. Furthermore, the USD/MXN pair's inability to attract any meaningful buying suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside. The negative outlook is reinforced by the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), led by firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.
That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is already flashing oversold conditions and warrants some caution before placing fresh bearish bets around the USD/MXN pair. Hence, any subsequent fall below the multi-year low, around the 16.70 region is more likely to find decent support near the lower end of the aforementioned trend-channel, currently pegged near the 16.6240 area. That said, some follow-through selling will mark a fresh breakdown and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, the 16.85-16.90 area now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 17.00 round figure. This is followed by resistance near the 17.10-17.15 region, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering move and lift the USD/MXN pair beyond the 17.25 intermediate barrier, towards testing the 17.30-17.35 confluence. The latter comprises the ascending channel resistance and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and also nears the monthly swing high. A sustained strength beyond could negate the near-term bearish outlook.
USD/MXN daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7503
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|16.7536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0712
|Daily SMA50
|17.353
|Daily SMA100
|17.786
|Daily SMA200
|18.5466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9188
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7167
|Previous Weekly High
|17.1746
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7167
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7939
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.5943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.4719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.9984
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.0781
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
