USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bulls approach 18.45-50 SMA confluence

- USD/MXN picks up bids to print four-day rebound from one-month low.
- Easing bearish bias of MACD signals, clear break of 10-DMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- Convergence of 21-DMA, 50-DMA appears a tough nut to crack for Mexican Peso sellers.
USD/MXN buyers stay in the driver’s seat for the fourth consecutive day during early Thursday. That said, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair remains firmer around 18.32 by the press time after positing the first daily closing beyond the 10-DMA in two weeks on Wednesday.
Not only the 10-DMA breakout but the recently improving MACD line and receding bearish signals also favor the USD/MXN buyers.
However, a convergence of the 21-DMA and the 50-DMA can challenge the Mexican Peso (MXN) sellers around 18.45-50.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from late December 2022, around 18.80 at the latest, can act as an extra upside filter.
It’s worth noting that the USD/MXN bears may remain hopeful unless the quote stays below the 100-DMA hurdle of 18.90.
On the contrary, a daily closing below the 10-DMA level of 18.20 can renew USD/MXN downside.
In that case, the latest swing low of 17.96 and the multi-month bottom marked in March around 17.89 will be in focus.
Should the USD/MXN bears remain in power after 17.89, the August 2017 low of around 17.57 may flash on their radars.
Overall, USD/MXN is likely to witness further recovery but the bulls are far from taking control.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
