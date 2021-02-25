USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bullish acceleration toward 21.00 as Mexican peso tumbles

- Mexican peso and South African rand, the worst currencies on Thursday.
- USD/MXN heads for biggest daily gain since September.
- Above 21.00, next resistance levels at 21.10 and 21.30
The Mexican peso is falling sharply on Thursday across the board. It was already down, and recently the deterioration in market sentiment pushed the emerging market currency even further lower.
The USD/MXN rose to the highest level in three months, near 21.00. The mentioned level is likely to be challenged over the current or next session. The next resistance stands at 21.10 and 21.30, before the more important obstacle at 21.50.
If the pair remains above 20.85, the bullish pressure will remain intact. A decline below could suggest some consolidation before the next leg higher.
From the current level, supports are seen at 20.60 and 20.35 (weekly low). A daily close below 20.20 would weaken the US dollar outlook, while below 19.75, the Mexican peso should strengthen further.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.8724
|Today Daily Change
|0.4923
|Today Daily Change %
|2.42
|Today daily open
|20.3801
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.2473
|Daily SMA50
|20.0397
|Daily SMA100
|20.3
|Daily SMA200
|21.2189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.56
|Previous Daily Low
|20.3502
|Previous Weekly High
|20.527
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8822
|Previous Monthly High
|20.551
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.5491
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.4303
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.4799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.2203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.0904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.6399
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.7198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
