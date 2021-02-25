USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bullish acceleration toward 21.00 as Mexican peso tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso and South African rand, the worst currencies on Thursday.
  • USD/MXN heads for biggest daily gain since September.
  • Above 21.00, next resistance levels at 21.10 and 21.30

The Mexican peso is falling sharply on Thursday across the board. It was already down, and recently the deterioration in market sentiment pushed the emerging market currency even further lower.

The USD/MXN rose to the highest level in three months, near 21.00. The mentioned level is likely to be challenged over the current or next session. The next resistance stands at 21.10 and 21.30, before the more important obstacle at 21.50.

If the pair remains above 20.85, the bullish pressure will remain intact. A decline below could suggest some consolidation before the next leg higher.

From the current level, supports are seen at 20.60 and 20.35 (weekly low). A daily close below 20.20 would weaken the US dollar outlook, while below 19.75, the Mexican peso should strengthen further.

USD/MXN daily chart

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.8724
Today Daily Change 0.4923
Today Daily Change % 2.42
Today daily open 20.3801
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.2473
Daily SMA50 20.0397
Daily SMA100 20.3
Daily SMA200 21.2189
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.56
Previous Daily Low 20.3502
Previous Weekly High 20.527
Previous Weekly Low 19.8822
Previous Monthly High 20.551
Previous Monthly Low 19.5491
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.4303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.4799
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.3002
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.2203
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.0904
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.6399
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.7198

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

