USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bears turn cautious amid oversold RSI, not ready to give up yet

- USD/MXN continues with its struggle to gain any traction and languishes near a multi-year low.
- The formation of a descending channel points to a well-established short-term bearish trend.
- The RSI on the daily chart is still flashing oversold conditions and holding back bearish traders.
The USD/MXN pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the 17.0245 area, or its lowest level since December 2015 and oscillates in a narrow range through the early part of the European session on Tuesday. The pair currently trades just below the 17.1000 round figure, nearly unchanged for the day, and seems vulnerable to sliding further.
From a technical perspective, the recent downfall from the vicinity of the 18.00 round-figure mark, or the May swing high, has been along a downward-sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bearish trend and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/MXN pair is to the downside. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is still flashing oversold conditions and holding back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the pair.
Nevertheless, the lack of any meaningful buying suggests that the downtrend is still far from being over. Hence, any recovery attempt could attract fresh sellers near the 17.20-17.25 area, which coincides with the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. This is closely followed by the top end of the aforementioned channel and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing breakout will suggest that the USD/MXN pair has formed a bottom and pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, the multi-year low, around the 17.0245-17.0240 zone could protect the immediate downside ahead of the trend-channel support, currently pegged just below the 17.0000 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the USD/MXN pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 16.60-16.55 region en route to the November 2015 swing low, around the 16.35 region.
USD/MXN 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0883
|Today Daily Change
|0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|17.0804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.4535
|Daily SMA50
|17.7094
|Daily SMA100
|18.0832
|Daily SMA200
|18.8332
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1724
|Previous Daily Low
|17.061
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3353
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0243
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1482
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
