USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bears occupy the driver’s seat below 18.10 key resistance

- USD/MXN takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce off multi-month low.
- Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 50-DMA keep sellers hopeful.
- Convergence of previous support line from November 2022, one-month-old descending trend line appears crucial hurdle towards the north.
USD/MXN bears are back to the table, following a one-day absence, as the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair drops to 17.99, down 0.10% intraday during early Tuesday in Europe.
In doing so, the currency pair reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce from the lowest levels since April 2018.
It’s worth noting that the USD/MXN pair’s latest losses take clues from the bearish MACD signals, as well as the sustained trading below the 50-DMA. Adding strength to the bearish bias could be the quote’s failure to cross the $1,810 resistance confluence during the previous day’s rebound.
That said, a downward-sloping trend line from early February and a 14-week-old descending trend line, previous support, together constitute the 18.10 resistance confluence.
Should the quote rises past the 18.10 hurdle, the pair’s run-up towards a five-week-old horizontal resistance near 18.50 can’t be ruled out. However, the USD/MXN bears remain hopeful unless the quote trades below the 50-DMA level of 18.75.
On the contrary, the latest bottom of around 17.95 and April 2018 low of 17.90 lure the USD/MXN pair sellers of late.
Following that, September 2017 low and the year 2017 trough, close to 17.60 and 17.45 in that order, may flash on the bear’s radar.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.9916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0157
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|18.0073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.4356
|Daily SMA50
|18.7851
|Daily SMA100
|19.1949
|Daily SMA200
|19.6738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.0394
|Previous Daily Low
|17.9495
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4235
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9541
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.0051
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.9839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.9088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.8682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.0887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.1379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
