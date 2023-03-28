USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bears in charge as broad-based US Dollar weakness weighs on the pair

- USD/MXN marches lower, approaching a multi-year low at 17.93.
- Limited upside momentum for USD/MXN as Fed signals a pause.
- Relative Strength Index signals further downside for USD/MXN.
The USD/MXN experienced a multi-month corrective decline, bringing the price down to 18.40. The pair has been consistently heading lower after reaching a March high of 19.23, which intersects with the descending trendline starting from July’s high at around 21.00 on a daily timeframe.
Keeping downside bias intact, the pair is likely to be moving towards retesting the multi-year low at 17.93. The Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled a pause in their rate hiking path, combined with ongoing US Dollar liquidity injections and easing banking adversity, which could push the pair to break below the critical 17.93 mark.
Any upside momentum will likely be limited around the 21-Day Moving Average (DMA), which currently coincides with Monday's high at 18.44. A break above this level would lead the USD/MXN to face the 50 DMA, which aligns with multi-tested support turned into resistance at 18.57.
Both DMA levels hammer the pair, and breaking above them would require significant bullish US dollar momentum to retest the March high at 19.23.
The Relative Strength Index signals lower lows, suggesting further downside potential for the pair.
Market participants focus on the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data release on Friday and the Banxico interest rate decision on Thursday.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
