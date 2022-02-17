USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bearish, under the 200-day SMA and testing levels below 20.30

By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN  drops below the 200-day SMA.
  • Outlook favor the downside, price to face strong support at 20.30 and 20.05.
  • Any recovery of the dollar under 20.70, likely to be unstable.

The USD/MXN posted on Wednesday the first daily close in months below the 200-day moving average and slightly under the 20.30 level. The 20.35/30 area was a strong barrier and while the cross remains below, more losses are on the table.

The next support stands at 20.15 and below a more relevant emerges at 20.00/05. A recovery of USD/MXN could take the price quickly to 20.45 but it should be seen as a correction. The critical resistance at the moment is seen around 20.70, the confluence of horizontal support, key MA and a downtrend line. A break higher would change the short-term bias from bearish to neutral/bullish.

Technical indicators look bearish. The RSI is approaching 70 and flattening, a potential sign of exhaustion, not necessarily followed by a sharp correction. A consolidation is also possible particularly if USD/MXN rises back above 20.30.

USD/MXN daily chart

Usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.2971
Today Daily Change 0.0075
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 20.2896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.5747
Daily SMA50 20.6033
Daily SMA100 20.6693
Daily SMA200 20.3387
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.4128
Previous Daily Low 20.2516
Previous Weekly High 20.7031
Previous Weekly Low 20.3512
Previous Monthly High 20.9144
Previous Monthly Low 20.2712
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.3132
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.3512
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.2232
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.1568
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.0621
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.3844
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.4791
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.5455

 

 

