USD/MXN Price Analysis: At monthly highs, 21.00 on the radar

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN holds bullish bias, approaching testing resistance zone 20.85/90.
  • Risk aversion weighs on the Mexican peso and other emerging market currencies.
  • Slide under 20.60 needed to alleviate bullish pressure.

The USD/MXN is on its way to the highest weekly close since December. After rising back above 20.70, the dollar gained momentum and currently is testing the 20.85 resistance area. A break higher, if sustained above 20.90, could lead to a test of the following strong barrier seen at 21.05.

The 100-week moving average is seen at 20.92. A close clearly above would be a positive sign for the US dollar, for a potential extension to 21.35.

The RSI and momentum in the daily chart are pointing north, still not at extreme overbought levels. No signs of a correction are seen at the moment. If the USD/MXN fails to break above 20.85/90, the Mexican peso could experience a brief rally. Only below 20.60, the pressure is expected to ease.

The outlook favors more gains in USD/MXN, particularly with a close above 20.80. The risk aversion environment, which translates into a stronger dollar, also favors the upside from a fundamental perspective.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmnx

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.8313
Today Daily Change 0.1749
Today Daily Change % 0.85
Today daily open 20.6564
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.4666
Daily SMA50 20.5042
Daily SMA100 20.6482
Daily SMA200 20.3683
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.7562
Previous Daily Low 20.6017
Previous Weekly High 20.786
Previous Weekly Low 20.1571
Previous Monthly High 20.7904
Previous Monthly Low 20.1571
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.6972
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.6607
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.5867
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.517
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.4322
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.7412
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.8259
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.8957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

