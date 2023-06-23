USD/MXN maintains gains amidst global recession fears and Banxico’s unchanged rates

- USD/MXN edges up 0.13% to 17.1880 amidst global recession fears and Banxico’s stable rates.
- PMIs indicate slowed business expansion across Europe and the US, driving risk aversion.
- Banxico maintains an 11.25% rate, signaling extended high rates due to slower inflation.
USD/MXN clings to its gains after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) decision to hold rates unchanged at 11.25% failed to boost the USD/MXN towards the 20-day EMA and printed a weekly high of 17.2644. Since then, the USD/MXN retreated, but it remains up 0.13% in the day amid risk aversion. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN exchanges hands at 17.1880.
Risk aversion dominates as business activity slows globally; USD/MXN holds firm
US equities are trading with losses as market participants’ sentiment shifted sour. Global recession fears reignited after the release of business activity data across Europe and the US, with PMIs remaining at expansionary territory but continuing to slow down.
Data in the United States (US) showed that S&P Global Manufacturing PMI continued to slide, coming at 46.3, lower than May 48.4, while the Services stood at 54.1, above forecasts, but trailed the prior month’s data. Hence, the Composite Index slowed to 53 from 54.3 in May.
On the data, S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Economist Chris Williamson said, “The overall rate of expansion of business activity in the US remained robust in June, consistent with GDP rising at a rate of 1.7% to put second-quarter growth in the region of 2%.”
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, climbed 0.54%, up at 102.944, finding a bid amidst falling US Treasury bond yields.
Money market futures portrays odds at a 74.4% chance for a 25 bps rate hike in July, according to CME FedWath Tool data, but traders do not expect the Fed to lift rates past the 5.25%-5.50% threshold.
Across the border, Banxico kept rates unchanged at 11.25% on Thursday, signaling that it would keep them high “for an extended period, as inflation slowed down to 5.18% in the first half f une, below estimates of 5.30%, according to data from INEGI.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs expected the Mexican bank to hold rates unchanged and foresee a rate cut towards the end of 2023.
The San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly crossed the wires, commenting that she supports two more rate increases and that the risks of under/overtightening have come into balance.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/MXN remains downward biased but can continue to consolidate within the 17.00/17.30 area in the near term, below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.3070. if the USD/MXN breaks above that area, it could climb toward May 16 swing low, and previous support turned resistance at 17.4033, followed by the 50-day EMA at 17.5921. Conversely, if USD/MXN cracks below 17.00, the next support lies on the October 2015 lows of 16.3267.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1797
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|17.1832
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.3479
|Daily SMA50
|17.6543
|Daily SMA100
|18.0374
|Daily SMA200
|18.7903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2092
|Previous Daily Low
|17.1128
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3353
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0243
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1496
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3203
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap two-week winning streak
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0900 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere allows the US Dollar to preserve its strength heading into the weekend. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 as USD clings to recovery gains
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.2700 and looks to end the week in the red. The US Dollar continues to benefit from risk aversion, with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats from daily highs, holds steady near $1,920
Gold price climbed to a daily high above $1,930 during the American trading hours but lost its recovery momentum. XAU/USD clings to small daily gains at around $1,920 amid a pullback in US yields but is headed to its lowest weekly close since early March.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.