Analysts at Rabobank see the USD/MXN pair trading between 19.85 to 20.20 in the coming weeks before returning north of 20.50 near half of the year. They expect the Mexican peso to play catch up with the rest of Latin American currencies.
Key Quotes:
“The Mexican peso has been the main underperformer within the LatAm region since the beginning of this year. One reason for this is MXN’s role as a risk proxy for EM and LatAm in general. If you’re reading this you are likely aware that MXN stands out in EM as the only full deliverable, convertible, and 24-hour tradeable LatAm currency.”
Providing further support for LatAm currencies has been the process of EM portfolios rebalancing away from CEE into LatAm. The recovery in risk appetite also shone a light on rate differentials which have supported LatAm currencies
“We expect MXN to play catch up with the rest of LatAm, but we would exercise caution. We don’t expect much further downside for USD/MXN and MXN is unlikely to surpass gains seen in the rest of the region in the short term. USD/MXN has broken down through the 20 handle and is currently trading in the price congestion region of 19.85 to 19.95. Below that, it is largely thin air down to 19.50 but as always with USD/MXN its risk proxy status leaves it vulnerable to a surge higher on any bout of risk aversion. And of course, the Russia/Ukraine war leaves markets facing a significant risk of such safe haven flows.”
“We have long cited a primary trading range of 20.50 to 21.50 this year for USD/MXN and so far the pair has averaged 20.5 but recent developments suggest that we are more likely to see the pair trade 19.85 to 20.20 in the coming weeks before returning north of 20.50 as we move towards the middle of the year. As always, however, USD/MXN takes the stairs down and the elevator up. Broad-based risk appetite will remain the key variable to watch for USD/MXN direction in the coming weeks and months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from two-day low but upside remains limited
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1067 after the beginning of the American session and then rebounded to the 1.1135 area as stocks trimmed losses in Wall Street. The dollar lost momentum as US yields remain near daily lows.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3100 after US inflation report
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.3100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in February, the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory.
Gold advances into $1940s as Russo-European energy tensions rise
XAU has been on the front foot, bouncing from the $1920 level into the $1940s. A ramping up of energy-related tensions between EU nations and Russia plus risk-off flows have benefitted the precious metal.
Crypto.com price could double in the next few weeks
Crypto.com price is currently at the midway point in completing a bullish setup. Therefore, market participants can expect massive returns for this token even before a breakout!
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.