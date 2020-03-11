  • Mexican peso drops across the board on risk aversion, among worst performers. 
  • USD/MXN gaining upside momentum; above 21.30, could go for 21.80. 

The slide of USD/MXN was short-lived and it resumed the upside. On Tuesday the pair bottomed at 20.28 but then, it started to rise. After posting a close at 20.80, it remained relatively quiet until the beginning of the American session when it jumped above 21.00. 

Recently it printed a fresh two-day high at 21.27. As of writing, trades at 21.20, up almost 2% for the day. Among the most traded emerging market currencies, the Mexican peso is the worst performer on Wednesday. 

Risk aversion weighs on MXN

Wall Street is falling sharply, erasing yesterday’s recovery. The Dow Jones drops 4.05% and the Nasdaq 3.67%. Crude oil prices are also pulling back after a rebound. The WTI barrel stands at $33.40, down 2.75%. Fear continues to be the key driver across financial markets. 

Among currencies, the US dollar strengthened over the last hours, erasing daily losses versus its G10 rivals, and hitting fresh highs against emerging market currencies. 

Levels to watch 

A break above 21.30/35 would reinforce the bullish outlook in USD/MXN. The next resistance stands at 21.80 that protects 22.00. A rise above the 22.00 psychological zone, could trigger measures from the Bank of Mexico. 

On the flip side, a slide below 20.80 would ease the bullish pressure and below, support levels lie at 20.50 and 20.30. 
 

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.2267
Today Daily Change 0.3921
Today Daily Change % 1.88
Today daily open 20.8346
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2816
Daily SMA50 18.9804
Daily SMA100 19.0885
Daily SMA200 19.2425
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.0912
Previous Daily Low 20.3001
Previous Weekly High 20.3817
Previous Weekly Low 19.1536
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.6023
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.3927
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.9509
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.6017
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.1838
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.533
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.9749

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

