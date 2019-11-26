  • USD/MXN holds bullish bias, ahead for the highest close in a month. 
  • Greenback rises versus Latin American and other emerging market currencies. 

The Mexican peso is falling against the US dollar for the second day in a row. The greenback remains strong versus most of the Emerging market currencies, particularly from Latin America. The Brazilian real reached record lows earlier today. 

Testing levels on top of 19.50

The USD/MXN rose from near 19.40 and climbed to 19.54, reaching the highest level since last Wednesday. Price is above the 19.50 resistance area and a daily close on top would signal more gains ahead and would be the highest in a month. The next strong resistance is seen at 19.64. 

The bullish bias is likely to remain intact as long as price holds above 19.30, a horizontal support and also where the 20-day moving average stands. 

No growth and Latam 

The critical political and social situation in many Latin American countries and the poor economic performance from Argentina to Mexico weight on local markets. The Mexican economy suffered a recession during the first half of the year and it practically stagnated on the third quarter. Lower inflation keeps the road clear to more rate cuts from Banxico. 

At the moment, only a sharp depreciation of the Mexican peso could change the rate outlook toward more easing. On Thursday, the minutes of the latest Banxico meeting will be released. 
 

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.5235
Today Daily Change 0.0897
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 19.4338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2495
Daily SMA50 19.3461
Daily SMA100 19.4077
Daily SMA200 19.2718
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.4832
Previous Daily Low 19.3122
Previous Weekly High 19.5531
Previous Weekly Low 19.1757
Previous Monthly High 19.8623
Previous Monthly Low 19.0176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.4178
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.3775
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.3362
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.2387
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.1652
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.5072
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.5807
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.6782

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data

USD/JPY steadies below 109 ahead of mid-tier US data

10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small daily losses on Tuesday. Markets await fresh developments surrounding US-China trade negotiations. Wall Street's main indexes look to open flat. 

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures