USD/MXN drops beneath 100-day SMA as US Pres.Trump’s “secret” deal seems to help Mexico

- Sellers emphasize a good deal to avoid the US tariffs on Mexican products.
- The US CPI is in the spotlight for now.
Mexican Peso (MXN) buyers cheer an expected 90-day grace period from the June 07 trade deal with the US as the USD/MXN pair declines beneath 100-day SMA to 19.1067 ahead of the Europe markets open on Wednesday.
As per the market sources (like VICE news and twitter handle of the New York Times’ photographer Jabin Botsford), the US President Donald Trump’s “secret” deal with Mexico is no more a secret after the media clicked a photo of one-page deal that he waved during early-morning in Asia.
The deal is expected to have two tranches of 45 days for Mexico to tame illegal immigration and also progress on third world asylum status before it gets broke.
Read more here: US Pres. Trump’s “secret” agreement “leaked”, reveals a concession for Mexico
Traders also weigh recent positive tweets from the President Trump that praised his Mexican counterpart while giving less importance to the CNBC news quoting the Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard as he said that Mexico will consider legislation to accommodate U.S. demands to make Mexico a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers if it cannot stem migration flows in 45 days.
In addition to political plays, the US consumer price index (CPI) numbers for May will also entertain momentum traders. The US CPI is expected to weaken both on MoM and YoY basis but CPI ex-food and energy can increase on a monthly basis while likely registering no change on a yearly format.
Technical Analysis
An upward sloping trend-line since May start at 19.0651 can act as nearby support ahead of dragging the quote to 18.90 and 18.75 multiple support area. Meanwhile, 100-day simple moving average (SMA) near 19.1416 could limit the pair’s rise to 19.33 and then to 1.3618 number including 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.