USD/MXN drops and remains below 17.0000 due to US inflation cooling down, risk-on mood

- USD/MXN recovers slightly after touching multi-year lows of 16.8083 but stays below the 17.0000 figure.
- Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose less than expected, while US Producer Price Index (PPI) for June grew by 0.1% MoM, less than estimates.
- With no Mexican economic data, USD/MXN traders are focused on US dynamics.
USD/MXN resumes its downtrend after touching muti-year lows of 16.8083, remains below the 17.0000 figure on Thursday after data from the United States (US) shows the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) job is about to be achieved, as inflation continues to edge lower. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 16.8682 after hitting a daily high of 16.9619.
Mexican peso gains ground as US Dollar weakens amid lower-than-expected jobless claims, PPI
The USD/MXN drops due to improved risk appetite, to the detriment of safe-haven peers, like the US Dollar (USD). Data from the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the last week climbed less than estimates of 250K, standing at 237K. The Fed’s Beige Book showed that demand for labor “remained healthy” in June, though it noted that hiring “was getting more targeted and selective.”
At the same time, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for June expanded by 0.1% MoM, exceeding May’s 0.4% plunge but was beneath estimates of 0.2%. On year-over-year (YoY) figures, PPI grew 0.1%, below forecasts of 0.4%, while the Core PPI, which excludes volatile items, increased 0.1% MoM, unchanged from May, accelerating below estimates of 0.2%. Yearly Core PPI cooled down compared to expectations of 2.6% and came at 2.4%. Hence PPI data followed suit with a soft US CPI report that could refrain Fed officials from lifting rates twice, as they previously commented after the FOMC’s June meeting.
An absent Mexican economic docket leaves USD/MXN traders focused on the US dynamics. As long as the interest rate differential between the US and Mexico favors the latter, further downside is expected. However, traders must know that political risks are beginning to boil in Mexico as general elections loom for June 2024.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/MXN downtrend would likely continue as the pair remains below the 17.00 mark. Sellers eyeing the October 2015 swing low of 16.3267 keeps the USD/MXN pressured, with the next support eyed at 16.5000 before sellers reclaim the latter. The following support would emerge at 16.00. Conversely, if USD/MXN buyers regain the 17.0000 figure, it could exacerbate a recovery toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.1073 short term. The USD/MXN must surpass the 17.4038 area to switch the bias to neutral.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8878
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0142
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|16.902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.1012
|Daily SMA50
|17.3945
|Daily SMA100
|17.8178
|Daily SMA200
|18.5794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.0645
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8085
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3957
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9803
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5295
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
