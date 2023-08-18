- Mexican Retail Sales for June surge to 2.9% MoM, significantly outpacing the anticipated 0.9% growth.
- Preliminary INEGI data indicates a 3.4% growth in Mexico’s economy for July.
- Despite the US’s solid economic performance, the USD/MXN pair retreats, with the DXY index remaining almost flat at 103.353.
The USD/MXN drops below the 17.0500 figure after traveling from weekly highs of 17.2073, preparing to finish the week with modest gains of 0.14%. Usually, risk aversion sees flows toward the Greenback in emerging market currency pairs vs. the former, but not on this occasion. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.0170, down 0.51%.
Mexican Peso gains traction on robust economic data, while the US maintains a restrictive monetary stance amidst solid retail sales
The Mexican Peso (MXN) recovered some ground after Retail Sales in June exceeded estimates according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI), with sales coming at 2.9% MoM, above a 0.9% expansion foreseen. Annually basis, sales jumped by 5.9%, crushing estimates of 2.9%. At the same time, a preliminary reading from INEGI showed that Mexican’s economy grew 3.4% in July.
It should be said the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Mexican central bank, has kept rates on hold during the last two meetings and is expected to keep them around 11.25% in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the swaps markets speculate Banxico would cut rates by the end of 2023.
Across the border, the US economic agenda revealed solid data during the week, led by retail sales pushing above forecasts and a robust labor market justifying the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) need to maintain its restrictive stance regarding monetary policy. The Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes emphasized the US central bank commitment to bring inflation towards its 2% target, though some officials began to be cautious about upcoming meetings.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six peers, hovered around two-month highs but retraced to 103.353, almost flat. The US Treasury bond yields pare some of its losses, with the US 10-year Treasury note yielding 4.255%, down two bps.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/MXN bias remains downwards but it appears to have bottomed at around 17.0000. A daily close below the latter would expose the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.6238, followed by the October 2015 swing low of 16.3267. Contrarily, if USD/MXN remains above 17.0000, the 20-day Moving Average (DMA) at 17.0189 would be up for grabs.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0351
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0708
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|17.1059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.002
|Daily SMA50
|17.0329
|Daily SMA100
|17.4402
|Daily SMA200
|18.2028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2094
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0601
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9101
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1524
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8916
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1902
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3394
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
