Share:
  • Mexican Retail Sales for June surge to 2.9% MoM, significantly outpacing the anticipated 0.9% growth.
  • Preliminary INEGI data indicates a 3.4% growth in Mexico’s economy for July.
  • Despite the US’s solid economic performance, the USD/MXN pair retreats, with the DXY index remaining almost flat at 103.353.

The USD/MXN drops below the 17.0500 figure after traveling from weekly highs of 17.2073, preparing to finish the week with modest gains of 0.14%. Usually, risk aversion sees flows toward the Greenback in emerging market currency pairs vs. the former, but not on this occasion. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.0170, down 0.51%.

Mexican Peso gains traction on robust economic data, while the US maintains a restrictive monetary stance amidst solid retail sales

The Mexican Peso (MXN) recovered some ground after Retail Sales in June exceeded estimates according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI), with sales coming at 2.9% MoM, above a 0.9% expansion foreseen. Annually basis, sales jumped by 5.9%, crushing estimates of 2.9%. At the same time, a preliminary reading from INEGI showed that Mexican’s economy grew 3.4% in July.

It should be said the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Mexican central bank, has kept rates on hold during the last two meetings and is expected to keep them around 11.25% in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the swaps markets speculate Banxico would cut rates by the end of 2023.

Across the border, the US economic agenda revealed solid data during the week, led by retail sales pushing above forecasts and a robust labor market justifying the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) need to maintain its restrictive stance regarding monetary policy. The Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes emphasized the US central bank commitment to bring inflation towards its 2% target, though some officials began to be cautious about upcoming meetings.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six peers, hovered around two-month highs but retraced to 103.353, almost flat. The US Treasury bond yields pare some of its losses, with the US 10-year Treasury note yielding 4.255%, down two bps.

USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook

USD/MXN Daily chart

The USD/MXN bias remains downwards but it appears to have bottomed at around 17.0000. A daily close below the latter would expose the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.6238, followed by the October 2015 swing low of 16.3267. Contrarily, if USD/MXN remains above 17.0000, the 20-day Moving Average (DMA) at 17.0189 would be up for grabs. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 17.0351
Today Daily Change -0.0708
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 17.1059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.002
Daily SMA50 17.0329
Daily SMA100 17.4402
Daily SMA200 18.2028
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.2094
Previous Daily Low 17.0601
Previous Weekly High 17.2852
Previous Weekly Low 16.9101
Previous Monthly High 17.3957
Previous Monthly Low 16.6258
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1524
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0409
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.9759
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.8916
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1902
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.2744
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.3394

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0900 heading into the weekend

EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0900 heading into the weekend

EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of next week's key events. Despite Friday's choppy action, the pair remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2750 following earlier decline

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2750 following earlier decline

GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.2750 area after dropping below 1.2700 on disappointing UK Retail Sales data earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar consolidates its weekly gains and helps the pair hold its ground.

GBP/USD News

Gold on track to post first weekly close below $1,900 since March

Gold on track to post first weekly close below $1,900 since March

Gold price holds steady at around $1890 in the American session on Friday and looks to register its lowest weekly close in five months. Rising US Treasury bond yields and concerning headlines from China forced XAU/USD to stay on the back foot throughout the week.

Gold News

Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium

Shiba Inu’s Shytoshi Kusama announces $2 million insurance policy for Ethereum, BONE paused on Shibarium

The Shiba Inu community is reeling from the aftermath of 1,000 Ethereum and nearly 600,000 BONE being stuck on Shibarium following the Layer 2 chain’s mainnet launch on Wednesday.

Read more

Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: Repurchases begin in attempt to stop NASDAQ delisting

Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: Repurchases begin in attempt to stop NASDAQ delisting

MULN has its work cut out for it as the date for meeting the NASDAQ’s listing requirements is just days away. MULN stock – closing Thursday at $0.79 after selling off an astounding 19.4% – has just three sessions left to regain the $1.00 threshold for remaining listed.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures