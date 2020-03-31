USD/MXN corrects lower to 23.25, Mexican peso ends turbulent March with a 20% loss

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso gains modestly on Tuesday across the board. 
  • USD/MXN rebounds during the American session, remains far from Monday’s peak. 

The USD/MXN fell to 23.33 the lowest level since Friday and then rebounded toward 23.70. The pair remains far from the weekly high it reached on Monday when it jumped to 24.56. It corrected lower after the Mexican Exchange Commission announced the first auction of credit in US dollars (from the swap line with the Federal Reserve) up to 5 billion in order to provide liquidity

On Tuesday the greenback pulled back against most emerging market currencies, on a relatively quiet (not turbulent) session across financial markets. The economic outlook and the spread of the coronavirus remain the main driver. On Monday, Lopez Obrador’s administration declared a health emergency. The announcement triggered more restrictive measures that will likely affect the economy. The Mexican president has been criticized for prioritizing the economy over health after delaying the introduction of the emergency.  

A terrible month for the Mexican peso 

The USD/MXN is about to end March with a gain of 21%, one of the worst month in history. The Mexican peso was the biggest loser among the most traded currencies across the globe. It is followed by USD/RUB that gained 18% and the USD/COP 17%. 

The dramatic decline in crude oil prices first, global risk aversion and domestic concerns weighed on the Mexican peso. During most of 2019 the Mexican peso outperformed, that situation reversed dramatically over the last weeks. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.552
Today Daily Change -0.2385
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 23.7905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.4003
Daily SMA50 20.2614
Daily SMA100 19.6849
Daily SMA200 19.5329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.5599
Previous Daily Low 23.5003
Previous Weekly High 25.459
Previous Weekly Low 22.8617
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.1551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.9051
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.3406
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.8907
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.2811
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.4001
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.0098
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4597

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

