USD/MXN breaks above 19.10, hits highest in two weeks

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar posts strong gains across the board, even against EM currencies. 
  • USD/MXN heads for the highest close since June 28.

The USD/MXN pair broke the relevant short-term resistance at 19.10 and climbed to 19.17, the highest level since July 10. A stronger US Dollar boosted the pair to the upside. 

The outlook now favors further gains from a technical perspective as long as it remains on top of 19.10. The next strong resistance area is 19.25/30. Despite today’s rally, USD/MXN continues to move in a wide range with 18.90 being the key support and 19.30 the upper limit. A daily close above would clear the way to more gain to 19.45/50. 

Mexico: negative economic outlook, inflation data on Wednesday 

Analysts continue to revised lower their forecast for economic growth for the current year that now is seen under 1%. The International Monetary Fund today presented its World Economic Outlook. They see Mexico will grow 0.9% below the previous estimate of 1.6%. 

On Wednesday, mid-month inflation data is due in Mexico, a key input for Banxico. “Both headline and core inflation are likely set to remain steady in annual terms in the first half of July. We expect increases of 0.31% and 0.17% 2Wo2W for headline and core inflation, translating into 3.89% and 3.81%
YoY, respectively, compared to 3.89% and 3.83%, respectively in the second half of June”, wrote analysts at BBVA. They see headline inflation is likely to ease to 3.7% next month before falling more markedly during the fourth quarter. 
 

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.1743
Today Daily Change 0.1179
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 19.0564
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.0703
Daily SMA50 19.1589
Daily SMA100 19.1198
Daily SMA200 19.3822
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.0863
Previous Daily Low 19.0045
Previous Weekly High 19.125
Previous Weekly Low 18.9215
Previous Monthly High 19.8799
Previous Monthly Low 18.8932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.0551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.0358
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0119
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.9673
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9301
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.0936
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1308
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.1754

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106

EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106

The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450

GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450

The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle

USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle

USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure. The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high

Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high

With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.

Gold News

Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins

Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins

ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  