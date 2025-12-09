USD/MXN bounces from recent lows – Société Générale
USD/MXN has rebounded after touching 18.20, but the pair faces resistance at the 50-DMA and descending trend line near 18.40, leaving upside momentum uncertain, Société Générale's FX analysts note.
Daily MACD shows positive divergence
"USD/MXN has experienced a bounce after briefly breaching the lower limit of recent consolidation at 18.20. While the daily MACD continues to show positive divergence, clear signals of a large bounce are yet to emerge. A series of higher peaks and troughs is still lacking in price action on the daily timeframe chart."
"The 50-DMA near 18.40, which is also the descending trend line drawn since April is first resistance. Inability to establish beyond this hurdle may denote risk of extension in decline."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.