USD: Multiple factors hitting the dollar at once – ING

A sudden return of market scrutiny on US regional banks is adding a rather unexpected negative factor to the dollar. US equities took a hit yesterday, with the S&P500 regional banks sub-index plummeting 5% after two lenders reported problems with loans associated with fraud. The contagion to other risk assets shows not only that markets are still sensitive to regional bank concerns (a legacy of SVB’s 2023 collapse), but potentially to the broader credit market, which has been operating on exceptionally tight spreads over the past few months, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

DXY might need to slip back all the way to 97.50

"Unlike in 2023, the risks appear more isolated this time, but they could feed into a narrative that the US business environment and credit quality are in a poorer state than what data suggests, perhaps also due to AI distortions. Expect great scrutiny over upcoming regional bank earnings, with any further spillover into US stocks set to extend the dollar sell-off."

"Stock futures are now pointing to a 0.4-0.5% negative open for the S&P500 and -0.9% in Euro Stoxx, as the Nikkei and Hang Seng are trading at -1.5% and -1.9% as we write. So far, this doesn’t show exceptional relative underperformance of US equities relative to other main markets, but the fact that the source of the sell-off is a US event is inevitably making the JPY, CHF and EUR the preferred safe-haven destinations."

"What also isn’t helping the greenback is the news that Trump will meet with Putin within the next couple of weeks to discuss the end of the war in Ukraine. Oil prices are down nearly 7% in the past 7 days. Short-term rate differentials are also moving against the dollar, with markets now pricing 5bp over 50bp for Fed cuts by the end of the year. In such a volatile environment, it’s hard to pick a bottom for USD. DXY might need to slip back all the way to 97.50 before finding strong support, unless some encouraging domestic US news comes to the rescue today."