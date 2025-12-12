TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD consolidates as markets await NFP – Scotiabank

USD consolidates as markets await NFP – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) is broadly consolidating despite soft sentiment, with the Dollar Index (DXY) heading for a third straight weekly decline and mirroring its 2016–17 trajectory. Upcoming catalysts—including a Supreme Court tariff ruling and the president’s Fed chair selection—could accelerate a bearish break, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

DXY faces third weekly loss

"With little incentive to move prices significantly with Tuesday’s NFP data, the USD is consolidating broadly into the end of the week. The core majors are narrowly mixed against the USD on the day so far, with the NOK, SEK and KRW reflecting the biggest losses while the TWD is the clear intraday outperformer. The CAD and MXN are holding a minor gain on the day (around 0.1%) while the EUR, GBP (despite weaker than-expected UK GDP for Oct) and JPY are 0.1-0.2% lower."

"Broader USD sentiment remains soft and the DXY is poised for a third net weekly loss, the worst run in the index since August. If policymakers are allowing the US economy to 'run hot', a greater risk premium may be attached to the US assets as a consequence. There is also the remarkable oddity of the DXY tracking—still—its 2016/17 experience under the first Trump term very closely. This is not just recent history 'rhyming' with the past, it is repeating the broader trend remarkably closely and it’s hard to ignore."

"If the tracking holds, the DXY is liable to fall quite sharply over the next few weeks. A couple of potential bear triggers are looming—the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs could adversely affect USD sentiment, as could the president’s selection of who he wants to lead the Fed after Chair Powell’s term ends. Note that it was reported late yesterday that the Fed’s Board of Governors unanimously reappointed 11 Fed presidents (Bostic will retire in Feb) to new five-year terms, resolving, for now at least, this aspect of uncertainty over the make-up of the FOMC."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases to daily lows near 1.1720

EUR/USD eases to daily lows near 1.1720

EUR/USD now comes under some mild downside pressure amid modest gains in the US Dollar, revisiting the 1.1720 region, or daily lows, as investors continue to assess the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, while gearing up for upcoming Fedspeak.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3400 on USD bounce

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3400 on USD bounce

Poor results from the UK calendar hurt the British Pound at the end of the week, sparking a correction in GBP/USD to the area below the 1.3400 support, hitting daily lows at the same time. Next of note across the Channel will be the BoE meeting on December 18.

Gold flirts with seven-week tops past $4,300

Gold flirts with seven-week tops past $4,300

Gold picks up renewed upside traction and advances to multi-week highs north of the $4,300 mark per troy ounce, backed by prospects of further interest rate cuts by the Fed in the next year. The precious metal’s uptick comes despite the firmer Greenback and rising US Tresury yields.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC struggles to extend gains, bullish bets at risk

Litecoin (LTC) price steadies above $80 at press time on Friday, following a reversal from the $87 resistance level on Wednesday. Derivatives data suggests a bullish positional buildup while the LTC futures Open Interest declines, flashing a long squeeze risk.

Big week ends with big doubts

Big week ends with big doubts

The S&P 500 continued to push higher yesterday as the US 2-year yield wavered around the 3.50% mark following a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut earlier this week that was ultimately perceived as not that hawkish after all. The cut is especially boosting the non-tech pockets of the market.

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers