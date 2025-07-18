The dollar index is on track for a second consecutive week of gains, having rallied over 2% since the 1 July low of 96.50. While modest compared to the steep losses in the first half of 2025, the dollar has realigned with core macro drivers and notably re-established its positive correlation with 10-year yields, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
Fed may cut rates at the July meeting
"One of our key calls this summer is that this return to dollar ‘functionality’ reduces the likelihood of new selloffs - unless Trump fires Fed Chair Jay Powell (as Wednesday’s brief dollar collapse showed) or escalates protectionism beyond markets’ current tolerance, particularly against China. We don’t expect either, and still see some dollar support in the coming months as the 14bp priced into the Fed’s September contract unwinds."
"Without Trump’s relentless pressure and the dovish dissent from Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, September likely wouldn’t be on the table. Yesterday, we heard from Waller that the Fed should cut rates at the July meeting due to the weakening labour market, while on the data side, retail sales came in strong and initial jobless claims continued to cool. Another surprise: TIC data showed huge $311bn net capital inflows in May, following a very modest $14bn outflow in April. This suggests foreign investors have not lost confidence in dollar-denominated assets, but anecdotal evidence continues to point to higher USD hedging activity, which has contributed to keeping the greenback weak."
"Today’s calendar includes some housing figures and the University of Michigan surveys for June. We’ll see whether 1-year inflation expectations have continued to drop: they are currently at 5%, though opinions diverge sharply between Democrat (very high) and Republican (very low) responders."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1600 on improving risk mood
EUR/USD gains traction and trades in positive territory above 1.1600 in the European session on Friday. The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of housing and consumer confidence data from the US.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3400 as USD retreats
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum and climbs toward 1.3450 on Friday after struggling to find direction on Thursday. The positive shift seen in market mood caps the US Dollar's gains and supports the pair. Investors await UoM Consumer Sentiment data from the US.
Gold clings to modes gains near $3,350
Gold stages a modest rebound and trades in positive territory at around $3,350 in the European session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the upbeat market mood limits the pair's upside.
Bitcoin nears all-time high, Ethereum eyes $4,000, Ripple sets new record
Bitcoin price is trading above $120,000 on Friday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,218. Ethereum price has surged by over 20% so far this week, with bulls aiming for the $4,000 level next. Ripple has taken center stage, reaching a new record high of $3.66 on Friday, signaling renewed demand and optimism across the market.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.