USD moderates after mixed double-NFP release – MUFG

FXStreet Insights Team

A double-NFP data release always had the potential to fuel a spike in volatility and a shift in market pricing into year-end, but alas it was not to be with the data certainly indicating still weak labour market conditions, but just not weak enough to see global investors reconsider the current profile for rate cut expectations in 2026. A March rate cut remains around a 50-50 call following the data with the only top-tier data release remaining the CPI data for November, to be released Thursday, MUFG's FX analyst Derek Halpenny reports.

Strong retail sales highlight consumer divide

"The moderate recovery of the dollar also reflected the mixed nature of the other data releases – the Control Group retail sales surged 0.8% m/m, the biggest increase since June. We continue to see a disconnect between the labour market and consumer spending reflecting the K-shaped performance amongst consumers. Lower income earners suffer from the cost of living crisis and see much less benefit from the strong equity market performance in contrast to higher income earners. Job insecurity related to AI fears is also likely higher amongst lower income earners, further reinforcing weak consumer confidence."

"We suspect further mixed employment data like we got yesterday will ultimately open up greater conviction over a rate cut in March but that may only come once we have the CPI data released on Thursday. The consensus is for YoY CPI rate to remain at around 3.0% but over the coming months we expect to see signs of disinflation emerge with the tariff-related inflation pick up possibly mostly now through the data given certain import-sensitive sectors of CPI have already shown larger MoM increases."

"The lack of dollar selling could also reflect the fact that Kevin Hassett is no longer the definite pick for Fed Chair position and instead both Kevin Warsh and Christopher Waller are back in the running. Polymarket probabilities now have Hassett, Warsh and Waller closer to each other than before. Still, Hassett is again showing as being the favourite so the recent relief for the dollar may quickly fade."

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

