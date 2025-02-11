"It’s a light day for data but Fed Chair Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony to Senate lawmakers today (House tomorrow). Prepared remarks start around 10ET. Comments are likely to underscore the Fed is on hold for, perhaps for an extended period, which may give the USD a small lift."

"The US Dollar (USD) is trading a little lower on the session overall, with the Dollar Index (DXY) losing a little ground on the back of a steady to slightly firmer Euro (EUR). The CAD is underperforming but losses are mild (less than 0.2%). Stocks are flat to slightly lower and bonds are broadly lower across major markets. More tariff talk means potentially slower growth and upward pressure on prices. Crude is up a little while copper and iron ore are lower. Gold hit a new record high of $2942 earlier on haven demand but has since edge back to little changed.

"The EU has said it will respond. Australia’s early call for an exemption will be considered by the president. It is perhaps the delayed implementation that is leaving markets cautious but a little cool on developments—there is time for talks to negotiate the tariff threat away perhaps. Trading overall looks pretty quiet—a lull in the action after last week’s market swings. Tokyo markets were closed earlier."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.