The US Dollar (USD) is trading mixed against the major currencies in a session where risk appetite appears to be faltering, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
Renewed tariff focus pushes bond yields lower
"After a period of tariff calm, and amid a relatively quiet period for data releases, comments yesterday from President Trump appearing to confirm that tariffs on Canada and Mexico were still on track have unsettled markets again. Bonds are bid, with 10Y US Treasury yields easing 6bps on the session and the VIX has advanced to near the 20 level."
"Global stocks are narrowly mixed but are clearly finding it hard to advance. After nudging higher form Friday’s low, the DXY may advance a little further in the short run. But the broader pattern of trade in the USD continues to track closely that of the initial period after Trump’s first term win, something that more sell-side strategists are taking note of. That might still help moderate expectations for broader USD strength to persist or extend."
"While tariff uncertainty persists, the USD does appear to be somewhat overvalued at least relative to what tariff action has been applied so far (just the additional tariffs on China) and, perhaps what might eventually emerge. The US releases housing data, Conference Board Consumer Confidence and the Richmond Fed’s Manufacturing Index this morning. The Fed’s Barr (voter) and Barkin (non-voter) speak today."
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0500 ahead of US data
EUR/USD finds a foothold in the second half of the day on Tuesday and rises toward 1.0500. The modest selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar helps the pair edge higher as investors await February Consumer Confidence Index data from the US.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises above 1.2650
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades above 1.2650 after declining toward 1.2600 earlier in the day. Market attention shifts to BoE Chief Economist Pill's speech and US Consumer Confidence data for further impetus.
Gold extends correction toward $2,930
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward $2,930. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign new executive orders following the news of his administration seeking to toughen semiconductor restrictions on China.
Bitcoin edges below $90,000, ending its long streak of consolidation
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in red, reaching a low of $88,200 during Tuesday’s early Europen trading session and hitting the lowest level since mid-November after falling 4.89% the previous day.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fallout from German vote, Fed's favorite figure stand out Premium
Statements, not facts, are set to dominate the last week of February. Further fallout from Germany's elections and new comments from Trump on trade may overshadow most figures –but not the Fed's favorite inflation figure.
